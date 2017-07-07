Marine Link
Pilbara Ports Breaks Cargo Handling Record

July 7, 2017

Photo: Pilbara Ports Authority

 Pilbara Ports Authority (PPA) has delivered a record annual throughput of 668.5 million tonnes (Mt) for the 2016/17 financial year. This is an increase of 35Mt or 6% from last year’s annual throughput.

 
In June 2017, PPA achieved a total monthly throughput of 55.8Mt, a slight decrease of 53,000 tonnes from the previous year.
 
The Port of Port Hedland achieved a record annual throughput of 500.9Mt, an increase of 40.5Mt or 9% from the previous year. Iron ore exports for the year totalled 494.6Mt, an increase of 40.3Mt or 9% from the previous year.
 
Imports for the year totalled 1.6Mt, a slight decrease of 55,000 tonnes or 3% from the previous year. June imports totalled 167,000, an increase of 3,000 tonnes or 2% from the same month in 2016.
 
The Port of Dampier delivered an annual throughput of 167.6Mt, a decrease of 5.3Mt or 3% from the previous year. In June, the port achieved a monthly throughput of 11.8Mt, a decrease of 1.8Mt or 13% from the same month in 2016.
 
Imports for the year totalled 987,000Mt, a decrease of 65,000 tonnes from the previous year. June imports totalled 96,000 tonnes, twice the volume amount recorded at the same time last year.
 
