Hans Olav Raen Appointed CEO of Yara Clean Ammonia

Hans Olav Raen has been appointed CEO of Yara Clean Ammonia effective May 1, 2024.

Raen has until now been Business Director and heading OCI’s fertilizers business in Europe. He has more than 25 years of experience in the fertilizer industry, including 12 years with Norsk Hydro and Yara International (between 1997 and 2009), where he held commercial and managerial roles in Europe and Africa.

Raen holds a master’s degree from the College of Europe as well as a degree in digital leadership from the ESSEC Business School in Paris.

“We are pleased to announce that Hans Olav will be heading Yara Clean Ammonia. Together with the strong YCA-team, I am confident that Hans Olav will support and lead the company to the next level, spearheading the rapidly growing clean ammonia business,” says Magnus Krogh Ankarstrand, EVP Corporate Development in Yara International. Ankarstrand will continue as Chairman of the Yara Clean Ammonia Board.

Yara Clean Ammonia operates the largest global ammonia network with 15 ships and has, through Yara, access to 18 ammonia terminals and multiple ammonia production and consumption sites across the world.



