Hanscom Named GM of Willard Marine

Boatbuilder Willard Marine announced Eugene Hanscom has been appointed general manager.

The industry veteran came to Willard in May of 2020 as the director of finance. Prior to that he spent the last six years with Curtin Maritime, a Long Beach-based maritime construction services company, as vice president of finance. Hanscom got his start in the industry by gaining his USCG Masters License and operating charter fishing trips on various vessels berthing at Fisherman’s Landing, San Diego.

“I look forward to steering Willard into the next generation of its long history of success. In partnering with Future Mobility Solutions, Ltd., we have put in place a plan to continue building the world’s finest vessels, more efficiently, to keep pace with the growing industry demands of our clients,” Hanscom said.

Willard president and CEO Ulrich Gottschling has announced that he will be retiring from daily operations, but he will continue to be a member of the board of directors of both Willard Marine, Inc. and Future Mobility Solutions.

“During the past eight years we have continued to build the finest military and law enforcement boats and have been proud to provide vessels of unmatched quality. I look forward to continuing to assist Eugene and the entire Future Mobility Solutions team in the years to come,” Gottschling said.

Willard, a builder of patrol and fast craft for military, law enforcement agencies, search and rescue organizations and commercial companies, is based in California with additional facilities in Virginia. Willard Marine is ISO 9001:2015 certified and the sole American manufacturer of SOLAS rescue boats.