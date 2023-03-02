Hapag-Lloyd CEO Optimistic About Shipping Development in India

German container liner Hapag-Lloyd sees great opportunity in India where containerization levels are still low, chief executive Rolf Habben Jansen told reporters on Thursday.

Having accompanied German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on a recent visit, he came away with optimism, Habben Jansen said at an earnings press conference.

"We are certainly committed to that market...it is going to grow faster than average, and if you want to grow in a market, it is important to have a good position there," he said.

