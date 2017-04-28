Marine Link
Diana Charters out Sagitta to Hapag-Lloyd

April 28, 2017

Sagitta (Photo: Diana Containerships)

Diana Containerships Inc. announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Hapag-Lloyd AG, Hamburg, for one of its Panamax container vessels, the MV Sagitta. The gross charter rate is $9,500 per day, minus a 1.25 percent commission paid to third parties, for a period of up to minimum July 7, 2017 to maximum August 15, 2017. The charter is expected to commence on May 12, 2017.

Sagitta is a 3,426 TEU container vessel built in 2010.

This employment is anticipated to generate approximately $500,000 of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

The Diana Containerships fleet currently consists of 12 container vessels, including six Post-Panamax and six Panamax vessels.

