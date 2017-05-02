Marine Link
Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Santos Express Delivered to Hapag-Lloyd

May 2, 2017

Hapag-Lloyd’s newest containership Santos Express was recently delivered in South Korea.
 
The 10,500 TEU capacity, 333 meter long ship is the final of five vessels in the Valparaíso Express class.
 
The vessel fits through the new locks of the Panama Canal and will be deployed in liner service between North Europe and South America.
