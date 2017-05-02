Santos Express Delivered to Hapag-Lloyd

Related News

High Winds Close Saudi Arabia's Jeddah port

The major port at Saudi Arabia's second largest city of Jeddah was closed on Tuesday due to bad weather, state-run Ekhbariya TV reported. "Marine traffic was halted…

Largest Ship To-date Transits Expanded Panama Canal

The 13,092 TEU Neopanamax containership COSCO Development, which measures 366 meters in length and 48.2 meters in beam, today…

DNV GL Launches PSC Planner App

Classification society DNV GL has launched a new application on its My DNV GL portal – the Port State Control (PSC) Planner.

CMA CGM Otello Largest Box Ship to Call Indonesia

CMA CGM Otello has arrived Indonesia as the largest container vessel to call the country at the Jakarta International Container Terminal.

Vard to Build Expedition Ship for Norway industrialist

Vard Holdings, a designers and shipbuilder of specialized vessels, announced that it has secured a contract for the design…

Edison Chouest, BP Extend GoM Partnership

Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) and its family of companies has reached a 30-month alliance agreement with BP, the largest energy investor in deepwater Gulf of Mexico over the past decade.

Weaker Vessel Rates Weigh on Baltic Index

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, fell for the tenth straight session on Tuesday…

New Intermodel from Antwerp Port to Rhine-Ruhr-Main

The rail operator H&S Container Line is introducing an additional round trip between Andernach in Germany and the two container…