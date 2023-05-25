Hapag-Lloyd Names Sonne Senior Managing Director for North Europe

German container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd announced Joerg Sonne will become Senior Managing Director Region North Europe, succeeding Martin Rolf, who will take over the position of Managing Director Human Resources.

Sonne joined Hapag-Lloyd as a result of the merger with UASC and successfully led Area Arabian Gulf from 2017 to 2022. For the last eight months, he has served as Managing Director Area Germany & Central Europe. He will be based in Hapag-Lloyd’s headquarters in Hamburg.

“In recent years, Joerg has continuously demonstrated his leadership and commercial expertise within Hapag-Lloyd. In him, we have found an excellent leader to keep growing our business in Region North Europe,” said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd.

Sonne will start in his new position on 1 June 2023.