Hareide Named Norway's Director General of Navigation and Shipping

Knut Arild Hareide has been appointed by the King in the Council of State as Director General of Navigation and Shipping for the Norwegian Maritime Authority for a period of six years. Hareide will take up the role on January 1, 2022.

"We are delighted to congratulate Knut Arild Hareide on his appointment and look forward to working with him in the years to come," says Acting Director General of Navigation and Shipping, Lars Alvestad.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries announced the appointment on November 12.

"The Norwegian Maritime Authority works to help strengthen Norway's position as a leading maritime nation. Knut Arild Hareide is a highly skilled leader with a background in both politics and business. Having held two ministerial posts, Knut Arild Hareide knows the administration and the sector well. I look forward to working with him in the coming years," said Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy, Bjørnar Skjæran (Norwegian Labor Party).

Hareide was leader of the Christian Democratic Party from 2011 to 2019 and has been active in both local and national politics. Hareide was a member of the Storting from 2009 to 2021. From 2004 to 2005 he was Minister of the Environment, and from 2020 to 2021 he was Minister of Transport and Communications. He holds an MSc in Business Economics from the Norwegian School of Economics and Business Administration, and has worked as Organization Director, Project Manager and Business Developer in Schibsted.