Harren Bulkers Buys Its First Handysize

Bremen-based ship owning and ship management company Harren Bulkers announced it has acquired its first Handysize bulk carrier. The company's fleet now counts 23 ships.

The 37,000 dwt Pabari (ex Western Aida) was built in 2012 at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, in South Korea. With an overall length of 186.96 meters, 28.60-meter beam and 15.6-meter depth molded, Pabari is currently the smallest ship in the Harren Bulkers fleet. The chartering is done by OneBulk from Hamburg.

Joachim Zeppenfeld, Managing Director at Harren Bulkers, said, “We are very happy that we were able to complete the project together with our partners Bertling and OneBulk. Pabari is a modern ship with a highly flexible economic design. And, as the first Handysize bulker, she is a valuable addition to our growing fleet.”

Patrik Pukall, Head of Project Finance at Harren & Partner and General Manager at Harren Bulkers, said, “In this market situation, we believe it is important to set up our projects on a stable long-term basis to secure financial stability for our project partners and, at the same time, take advantage of the positive market trend. We and our partner, OneBulk, were lucky to get the timing right.”