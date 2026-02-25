Hartman Seatrade Adds Two Liebherr LS 250 Ship Cranes to its Fleet

Hartman Seatrade has selected the LS 250 heavy-duty ship crane to outfit its latest vessels. The cranes, supplied by Liebherr, are configured for tandem operations, allowing combined lifts of up to 500 tons for project cargo. Engineered for versatile cargo handling, the LS 250 delivers dependable lifting performance even in demanding maritime conditions. The cranes offer a lifting capacity of up to 250 tons with a maximum outreach of 36 meters. Their low deadweight of just 150 tons enhances the vessel’s stability and cargo-handling efficiency.

Complementing the crane capability, Hartman Seatrade’s vessel hull will be constructed in Szczecin, Poland, with final outfitting to be completed in the Netherlands. Prior to completion, the vessel will call at Rostock, Germany, where Liebherr manufactures the LS 250 ship cranes. The slewing columns will be installed on board to prepare the ship for onward delivery.

Liebherr’s in-house Litronic system completes the crane setup and ensures reliable, precise control. It gives real-time operating data through analysis tools and acts as the direct interface between the crane and the operator. The intelligent control automatically adjusts speed to the load, keeps a smooth load curve, and needs no manual switching. Built to be modular, Litronic can add functions as required, supporting performance, safety, and efficient operations for customers.

Customers around the globe benefit from a service network supported by trained technical advisors and experienced service engineers in more than fifty subsidiaries. The teams provide inspections, tailored maintenance programs and training at our centers on site, helping operators maintain safe and reliable crane performance. Regular maintenance, remote support and custom solutions all contribute to high availability and long-term productivity for Liebherr maritime equipment. This global structure ensures short response times and consistent support.

The delivery of the main crane components will take place in stages between 2027 and early 2028, ensuring a smooth and coordinated installation process for the new vessel.