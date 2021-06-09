HAV Design Wins Deal to Design Zero Emission Ferries

HAV Design signed a contract for two new battery-powered ferries, making them the thirteenth and fourteenth ferry designs with zero-emission technology from the company. The two new HAV 934 ferries will operate on the Stranda-Liabygda and Eidsdal-Linge routes with a capacity of 80 cars and 249 passengers. They will be built at the Turkish shipyard Tersan for Fjord1.

In the work on the design, HAV Design runs route simulation and hull optimization at HAV Ocean Lab. Large quantities of data on both the ferry design and the individual route are used to create a virtual model of the area and a digital twin of the ferries.

HAV Design looks at the total design in a sustainability perspective to reduce all input factors. The battery is an important factor and low energy consumption is also a major focus, which is more important than ever although the ferries use renewable energy.

Lars Conradi Andersen, Vice President Sales at HAV Design, says that the many battery-powered ferries from HAV Design have contributed to a green transition in Norwegian ferry traffic and made many fjord ferry services more environmentally friendly.