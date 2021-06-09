Marine Link
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

HAV Design Wins Deal to Design Zero Emission Ferries

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 9, 2021

The two ferries on the Stranda-Liabygda route. Photo: HAV Design AS

The two ferries on the Stranda-Liabygda route. Photo: HAV Design AS

HAV Design signed a contract for two new battery-powered ferries, making them the thirteenth and fourteenth ferry designs with zero-emission technology from the company. The two new  HAV 934 ferries will operate on the Stranda-Liabygda and Eidsdal-Linge routes with a capacity of 80 cars and 249 passengers. They will be built at the Turkish shipyard Tersan for Fjord1.

In the work on the design, HAV Design runs route simulation and hull optimization at HAV Ocean Lab. Large quantities of data on both the ferry design and the individual route are used to create a virtual model of the area and a digital twin of the ferries.  

HAV Design looks at the total design in a sustainability perspective to reduce all input factors. The battery is an important factor and low energy consumption is also a major focus, which is more important than ever although the ferries use renewable energy.

Lars Conradi Andersen, Vice President Sales at HAV Design, says that the many battery-powered ferries from HAV Design have contributed to a green transition in Norwegian ferry traffic and made many fjord ferry services more environmentally friendly.

Offshore Wind is the focus of this special April 2021 eMag edition from Maritime Reporter & Engineering News (MR), combining the resources of MR + sister-publications Marine News and Offshore Engineer
Read the Magazine

Inside the Red-Hot Offshore Wind Market

US Jobs from US Offshore Energy, a Goal 44 Years in the Making
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News