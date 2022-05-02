Havila Voyages Cancels 'Havila Cappela' Roundtrip Citing Insurance Issues

Norwegian cruise shipping company Havila Voyages has canceled an upcoming roundtrip in Norway with the Havila Capella cruise ship, citing unresolved issues with the ship's insurance coverage.

"There is still an unresolved situation related to Havila Capella's insurance coverage. The company has therefore been forced to cancel the roundtrip scheduled to start from Bergen on 4th May for the sake of the passengers traveling into Norway before entering the ship," the company said, without providing details on what the problem was exactly.

"The company strongly regrets the consequences for all involved parties and assures that all efforts are done to make Havila Capella able to sail," Havila Voyages said.

The 124-meter ship with 179 cabins, several restaurants, and large common areas was delivered last year by Tersan Shipyard in Turkey. The ship is powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and batteries.