Havyard Delivers Final Wellboat for Frøy

The vessel Åsværfjord, which is the sixth ship in the Havtrans series, is leaving Havyard Leirvik to go into service for Frøy.

Managing director of the yard, Tor Leif Mongstad, says they must have broken the world record for start-up on these kinds of ships.

‘I do not think there is anyone who can compare with us when it comes to starting up this type of ships. We have learned a lot along the way and dare to say that we are experts in wellboats.’

Excellent, quick work

Håkon Bosdal has been project manager for Åsværfjord. In the early phase, when the hull arrived at the yard, the project was affected by the pandemic but work gradually picked up speed and was performed well.

‘The delivery is on schedule and those who have been involved in the project have put in a fantastic effort. Not least, I would like to draw attention to the fish handling system, which fell into place more quickly than normal, which is impressive for such advanced and complex systems.'

Bosdal also highlights the excellent cooperation with subcontractors and the shipping company. Over time, Havyard Leirvik has got to know the staff of Frøy (previously Norsk Fisketransport) well.

‘They have provided important knowledge from their field and have brought out the best in us.'

More fish welfare, less emissions

The ‘Havtrans’ series is a design series from Hav Design that sets the standard for medium-sized wellboats in the industry. Åsværfjord has a capacity of 3,250 cubic meters, in three circular tanks. The circular tanks enable the vessel to transport larger quantities of fish while ensuring calmer conditions and higher survival rates, thereby enhancing fish welfare. The hull design also means that the vessel moves smoothly, reducing both emissions and fuel expenses.

When Åsværfjord now leaves the yard, Havyard Leirvik will enter a new phase where the focus will, for earnest, be on modification assignments and repairs.

Ready for service and modification assignments

Tor Leif Mongstad emphasizes the excellent location of the yard and its covered dry dock, which mean that they can also carry out work in winter that has traditionally been done during the summer. The yard has the right staff and can carry out different types of repair, maintenance, and modification assignments.

‘We have delivered positive results on the projects we have had and received great feedback from customers. We are measured by the quality and time it takes to get the job done.'

Havyard Leirvik has a firm foothold in the green transition with a strong position in offshore wind farms and battery-powered ferries. These references will also be important in the repair and modification market.

Shipbuilding is not a solo endeavor but a team effort, everything must work, and the teamwork must be optimal. We have now delivered so many different types of vessels that we have a squad that can cover every position. We are therefore very confident that we will be able to build a strong service and modification yard.