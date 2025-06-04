HD HHI Gets Approval for LCO2 Carrier with Three Cargo Holds

Classification society DNV awarded HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) an Approval in Principle (AiP) to for its newly developed 40,000 CBM liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carrier design featuring three cargo holds.

The cargo handling system is optimized through a reduction in the number of cargo holds from four to three which results in number of cargo tanks as well.

This redesign simplifies the overall system architecture, resulting in enhanced operational convenience for inspection and maintenance, streamlined loading operations, and a reduction in piping systems and instrumentation.

In addition, the performance of the Boil-Off Gas (BOG) management system has been improved due to increase in each volume of the cargo tanks, contributing to improved overall system efficiency and better energy management on board.

“Receiving DNV’s AiP for our latest LCO2 carrier design, shows the progress we are making in realizing practical, high-performance solutions for CO2 transportation. We believe this innovation will bring tangible benefits to operators through simplified operations and improved fuel efficiency.

“Because as CCUS becomes more widely deployed, it is vital that we can utilize vessels as part of cost-effective and flexible large-scale CO2 supply chains,” said Hong-Ryeul Ryu, CTO and Executive Vice President, from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.

“DNV is proud to support and recognize HHI on this important step forward in CO2 transport. Working together with forward looking partners like HHI to find compliant and optimized solutions is vital in emerging segments like LCO2 transport.

“At DNV, we’re proud to support these developments, through our expertise and trusted voice we help build confidence in new value chains that move the world closer to a decarbonized future,” added Vidar Dolonen, Regional Manager of DNV Korea & Japan.