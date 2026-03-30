Japanese Firms Advance Hydrogen-Fueled Engine with Full-Scale Trial

Japan’s Japan Engine Corporation and Kawasaki Heavy Industries have begun hydrogen co-firing operations on a full-scale main engine designed for large commercial vessels, marking a step toward the development of hydrogen-powered shipping.

The work forms part of a government-backed project under New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization, with participation from Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), MOL Drybulk, Onomichi Dockyard and ClassNK.

The companies said the engine, intended for installation on an oceangoing vessel, has achieved hydrogen co-firing across all cylinders, reaching a ratio of more than 95% at full load while maintaining stable operation. Further testing will continue to optimize performance.

Development of hydrogen-fueled vessels has accelerated in recent years, though most projects have focused on smaller ships operating over short distances. The companies said the new engine is designed to enable long-distance, high-output operations by combining a low-speed two-stroke engine with liquefied hydrogen fuel.

The engine is scheduled for delivery in January 2027 and will be installed on a 17,500-deadweight-tonne multi-purpose vessel being built by Onomichi Dockyard.

The vessel is expected to begin a three-year demonstration program from fiscal year 2028 under the operation of MOL and MOL Drybulk.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries is developing the marine hydrogen fuel supply system for the vessel, while ClassNK will conduct safety evaluations throughout the project.

The initiative aims to support the development of large hydrogen-fueled merchant ships and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the maritime sector.