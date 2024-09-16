HD KSOE Gains DNV Approval for LH2 Carrier Concept with Electric Propulsion

DNV has issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) to HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) for its cutting-edge electric propulsion liquefied hydrogen (LH₂) carrier design, which has the potential to store and transport up to 80,000 cubic meters of LH₂.

The approval is a key achievement in a collaborative effort involving major industry players: HD KSOE, Woodside Energy, Hyundai Glovis, and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL). Together, these companies are working to create an integrated maritime transportation network for large-scale liquid hydrogen.

The vessel design features HD Hyundai's innovative large liquid hydrogen tanks with advanced vacuum insulation. It is powered by an electric propulsion system that includes Hydrogen Dual Fuel HiMSEN engines, offering the flexibility to use either diesel or hydrogen fuel. The newly designed hull and cargo handling system are engineered to enhance operational efficiency and provide greater commercial flexibility.

DNV's AiP confirms that HD KSOE’s design meets essential safety, environmental, and technical standards for the transport of LH₂. As part of the approval process, DNV conducted thorough Hazard Identification (HAZID) and Environmental Impact Identification (ENVID) studies, crucial for assessing and addressing potential risks related to the electric LH₂ carrier's design and operation.

Chang Kwang-pil, Chief Technology Officer of HD KSOE, said, "This AiP from DNV is a crucial validation of our commitment to developing a reliable and cost-effective LH₂ carrier, Achieving this goal requires collective effort across the LH₂ shipping value chain, and we are committed to driving progress through continuous collaboration and innovation."

Julie Fallon, Executive Vice President Technical & Energy Development from Woodside, said, “We have made clear progress in the pursuit of developing cost-effective and flexible large-scale liquid hydrogen shipping supply chains to support our customers’ needs, thanks to the investment and collaborative effort of all parties involved.”

Tae Woo Kim, Senior Vice President of Shipping Business Division from Hyundai Glovis, said, “Through the collaboration with industry leaders across the LH2 value chain, resulting in an AiP from DNV, we, as a ship owner, have gone through the process of identifying hazards, assessed risks and reviewed prevention and mitigation measures. This process will collectively guide and help us to better protect lives and cargo, and the ship itself.”

Jotaro Tamura, Managing Director of MOL (Asia Oceania), Senior Management Executive Officer of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, said, “We are very pleased with the progress made in the development of the LH2 carrier since we joined the project in February 2024. We would like to use our technical and operational knowledge, cultivated through many years of shipping experience, to continuously contribute towards establishment of a hydrogen supply chain.

Vidar Dolonen, DNV Regional Manager for Korea & Japan, said, "The AiP is another vital step towards building a global hydrogen economy, through safer and more efficient long distance of LH₂. DNV is honored to be involved in this project and to support the development of cutting-edge energy solutions.”