HDR Announces New Global Maritime Director

Blair Garcia, a longtime leader in the maritime industry, has joined HDR as the global maritime director. He will build on the firm’s strong foundation of maritime and coastal engineers, scientists and experts, while adding new services and geographies to drive HDR’s continued growth in this global market.

Garcia has spent three decades in the ports and maritime industry, helping port and intermodal rail clients on six continents and at most of the deep-water ports in the U.S. He was also one of the first consultants accepted into the American Association of Port Authorities’ (AAPA) Port Professional Manager (PPM) program.

As director of the ports and maritime market, Garcia will lead a practice that has provided professional services for more than 450 marine terminals across the world and is ranked 6th by Engineering News-Record among the top designers for port facilities. He will be based in HDR’s Virginia Beach office.

In his role at HDR, Garcia will set the vision and growth strategy in the maritime market. He will lead global business development efforts, oversee staff development, and support operations in delivering quality projects and exceptional client experiences. He will coordinate efforts with regional and technical leaders to bring the full suite of services that HDR provides to maritime clients.

“HDR’s culture is admired by many in the transportation industry, and it is my pleasure to join the team,” Garcia said. “Ports are confronting new challenges such as the incorporation of artificial intelligence, more complex supply chains and the need for creative project funding and financing. I’m looking forward to leading and expanding a strong and diverse maritime practice that benefits our clients, gains their trust and continues our reputation as the best team in the industry.”