MPA, PSA Singapore Invite Proposals for Autonomous Container Feeder Vessel Solutions

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and PSA Singapore (PSA) have launched an Expression of Interest (EOI) to invite proposals to develop and test autonomous inter-gateway container feeder vessel operations within Singapore’s port.

Inter-gateway container feeder vessels move containers between terminals within the Port of Singapore (e.g. between Tuas and Pasir Panjang terminals), playing a crucial role in daily port operations. As vessel traffic grows, it is important to ensure that such movements are conducted efficiently, safely, and reliably.

The EOI is part of MPA and PSA’s efforts to explore autonomous technologies and assess their technological readiness, operational feasibility, and safety for use in port operations. The inter-gateway context provides an operationally rigorous environment to assess productivity, safety, and sustainability benefits. As autonomous capabilities advance, they are also expected to create new career opportunities, such as in remote vessel monitoring and operations, autonomous systems engineering, maritime data analytics, and specialised technical maintenance roles.

The EOI also includes plans for a remote operations centre, where information from vessels’ sensors and port traffic data will be integrated to enable real-time monitoring and timely intervention. This will form part of the core safety and assurance system for autonomous operations.

Applicants are expected to address several key considerations in their proposals, such as navigational safety, interaction with manned vessels, traffic management, system redundancy, cybersecurity, human-machine interfaces, and regulatory compliance. Proposals should articulate the operational limits, technological readiness, and risk mitigation measures relevant to inter-gateway deployment. Proposals must also include viable business models, and ensure that their solutions meet PSA’s operational and integration requirements.

Interested parties are invited to submit their proposals by July 24, 2026, 12:00 PM. Further information and submission guidelines are available at the MPA website.