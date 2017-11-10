Marine Link
DMA Inaugurates New Headquarters in Korsør

November 10, 2017

The Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs Brian Mikkelsen. Photo: Danish Maritime Authority

 The headquarters of the Danish Maritime Authority (DMA) is now located in Korsør. Initially, the Danish Maritime Authority is established in temporary premises until the final domicile is ready.

 
The Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs inaugurated the new headquarters of the Danish Maritime Authority. He was joined by the Mayor of the Municipality of Slagelse and the Director General and CEO of Danish Shipping as well as nearly 100 guests.
 
With the relocation to Korsør, the Danish Maritime Authority has moved to a town with a solid maritime foundation close to one of the world’s most densely trafficked straits, the Great Belt, in which thousands of ships pass by every year.
 
The new address of the Danish Maritime Authority is Fjordvænget 30, DK-4220 Korsør.
 
For now, 50 employees have moved to the temporary premises in Korsør, but this figure will increase until everyone has arrived in 2019.
 
