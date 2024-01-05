Heddle Shipyards Rebrands as Ontario Shipyards

Canada's Heddle Shipyards announced it has rebranded as Ontario Shipyards.

The name change was made to "reflect the next phase of [the] company's growth and future success", it said in a statement, noting that the new name also embraces the province's shipbuilding legacy.

"The province of Ontario was once the epicenter of shipbuilding in Canada, with more than 80 commercial and government vessels built at the Port Weller Dry Docks and many more at the historic Thunder Bay Shipyard. The transition to Ontario Shipyards is both a signal and a commitment that we will harness the capacity of Ontario's shipyards and the industrial capabilities of the province to become the most reliable provider of ship repair and shipbuilding services in Canada so that our country has the vessels and skilled labor force it needs to be a maritime nation," the shipyard said.

Ontario Shipyards, which has facilities for shipbuilding and repair across the Great Lakes, said it now aims to modernize its operations while building a skilled workforce to support the Canadian government's National Shipbuilding Strategy.

Shaun Padulo, Ontario Shipyards president and CEO, said, "We must never forget where we have come from, but it is important to always be forward-thinking and strive for a better future. The rebranding of our company to Ontario Shipyards marks a significant shift. It is a poignant signal that our company will activate and harness the capacity, capabilities and output of Canada's industrial heartland to build and fix ships."