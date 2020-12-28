Heerema Taps Techcross for Ballast Water Treatment System

South Korean ballast water treatment system provider Techcross has won a contract to install its ElectroCleen System (ECS) aboard six vessels and barges owned by offshore installation giant Heerema Marine Contractors.

According to info on Techcross' website, its Electro-Cleen System disinfects ballast water killing micro-organisms and helps reduce water pollution.

"The core technology of Techcross is own developed Electrolysis which is very different from other BWTS companies in terms of not using filter and disinfecting micro-organisms twice both with electrolysis and other chemical biocides. When ballast water passes through between electrodes, it disinfects organisms by OH- radical difference and as well as with electrolysis chemical reaction," the company's website shows.

The contract with Heerema comes after the delivery of two sets of ECS 6000B to the European largest HLV (Heavy Lift Vessel) in November.

As part of the new order, Techcross will deliver equipment for two semi-submersible crane vessels and four barges. The products will be delivered sequentially from February next year and will be completed by November 2021.