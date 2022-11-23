Höegh Autoliners Excercises Option to Buy Höegh Trapper

Höegh Autoliners said it has exercised its option to purchase the 2016-buil car carrier Höegh Trapper for a price of $53. million.

The purchase price is considered a bargain as the average market value of the vessel estimated by three different brokers was $96 million by the end of Q3.

“Höegh Trapper is the fourth bareboat chartered vessel where we declare a purchase option in 2022. By taking direct ownership of the vessel, we demonstrate our commitment to serve and build a long-term relationship with our customers based on a fleet we own and control. Bringing home Höegh Trapper means that we will have ownership of all six Horizon class vessels built at Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd. in 2015 and 2016,” said Höegh Autoliners’ CFO Per Øivind Rosmo.

“These vessels are among the largest and most fuel-efficient PCTCs sailing the oceans and are, together with the Aurora class vessels under construction, an important part of our ambition to continue to reduce our carbon intensity and our journey towards being carbon neutral by 2040.”

- Cargo Capacity: 8,500 car equivalent units

- Max Door Width: 19.3 m

- Max Deck Height: 6.5 m

- Max Ramp Capacity: 375 mt