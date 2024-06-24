Höegh Autoliners Orders Customized Simulators from Kongsberg Digital

Höegh Autoliners ordered from Kongsberg Digital a K-Sim Navigation and K-Sim Engine simulator models, specifically designed for training crew on environmentally friendly Höegh's Aurora Class vessels.

Höegh’s new vessels will be the largest and most environmentally friendly Pure Car and Truck Carriers ever built and will accelerate their decarbonization efforts and set a new standard for more sustainable deep-sea transportation. Kongsberg Digital will develop a customized bridge simulation model of the Aurora vessel including a new engine simulator model for crew training in future sustainable and hybrid fuel types. With this, Höegh is marking a pivotal step in training their crew to meet the stringent demands of the green shift in maritime operations.

This simulator will replicate the Aurora Class vessel, enabling crew members to gain hands-on experience in navigating these innovative ships with bridge systems equipped by Kongsberg Maritime.

Reflecting the latest in sustainable maritime technology, this engine simulator incorporates hybrid fuel systems for LNG and Marine Gas Oil. This will be updated to ammonia propulsion systems later and correspond with Aurora Class’ future change to ammonia gpropulsion systems. K-Sim Engine offers comprehensive training on the operational intricacies and optimization of hybrid engines, essential for reducing carbon footprints and adhering to environmental regulations.

"The partnership with Kongsberg Digital is an important component of our strategy to lead the green shift in maritime transportation," said Andreas Enger, CEO, Höegh Autoliners. "By investing in advanced training solutions like the K-Sim Navigation and K-Sim Engine simulators, we are not only enhancing our crew's competencies but also reinforcing our commitment to environmental stewardship.”

The Norwegian Training Centre (NTC) in Manila, Philippines will soon receive the new Aurora Class simulation model to train Høegh’s officers and marine engineers.