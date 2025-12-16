German Naval Yards, Swisship, Pascoli International Reveal Next-Gen Superyacht

German Naval Yards (GNY), Swisship Yacht Projects headed by Andreas Iseli and Kristian Pascoli of Pascoli International have announced their collaboration on a new 93-meter superyacht concept “KOA” aimed at the next generation of large-superyacht owners. With a beam of 14.60 meters, a draft of 4 meters and an internal volume of approximately 3,500 GT, the project balances modern aesthetics, advanced hybrid propulsion and onboard spaces.

The partnership draws on GNY’s experience in building technically ambitious yachts, including its role in the construction of the Sailing Yacht A and the shipyard’s current 114-meter build, Project ELF.

The exterior design features a clean, architectural profile distinguished by straight window lines, flush glass installation and floating glass-panel railings, giving the yacht a sleek, contemporary silhouette.

Propulsion is centered on a hybrid drivetrain with twin MAN 175D engines and a two 450 kW PTO/PTI system, enabling silent cruising at around 11 knots and boosting the top speed to approximately 18 knots. A 3 MW Corvus battery pack supports peak-load shaving, silent maneuvering and at-anchor quiet mode. Two extendable fins and a set off old-out Maglifts ensure stabilization across all speeds.

The signature exterior feature is the sunken Main Deck Aft pool with a glass floor that floods the beach club below with natural light. The beach club opens to the sea through astern door and two drop-down terraces, creating an immersive waterside environment. The lower deck also houses a water sports and dive centre, a gym and crew/service zones accommodating up to 32 crew.

The main deck continues with an aft beach lounge connected to the pool deck and linked to the upper-deck lounge via a double-height atrium and floating feature staircase. The six forward guest suites include four that can combine into two large VIP Suites with adjoining sitting rooms, offering flexible accommodation layouts.

Forward of the guest area, a full-beam tender garage houses two 10-meter tenders, a 6.2-meter crew boat, an MOB tender as well as additional toys, housed in a dedicated battery storage area for additional safety.

The upper deck is fully dedicated to guest amenities, featuring a spa complex with hairdressing, massage rooms, a wet spa and a relaxation lounge overlooking the bow’s spa pool and sunbeds.

Above, the bridge deck holds the wheelhouse, captain’s cabin and ship’s office, while the aft section is reserved for the owner’s private suite. This includes a secluded aft terrace that forms an intimate retreat with panoramic views.

The sun deck crowns the yacht, accessible to guests via an internal staircase, with discreet crew routes ensuring seamless service.