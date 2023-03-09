Marine Link
Thursday, March 9, 2023
Helix Books Siem Topaz AHTS for Offshore Wind Work in Taiwan

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

Siem Topaz ©Steven Watkins/MarineTraffic.com

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Siem Offshore has secured a medium-term contract for the AHTS Siem Topaz for client Helix Robotics Solutions Inc. in Taiwan. 

The contract will start during March 2023. The contract has a firm period reaching into the fourth quarter of 2023. 

Siem Offshore said the vessel would be employed for a project within the offshore wind industry. Financial details were no disclosed.

According to AIS, Siem Topaz was in Dampier, Australia, Thursday morning, with its next destination set for Singapore. 

