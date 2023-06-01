Helix Energy Solutions Wins Major Offshore Decommissioning Deal in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

U.S.-based offshore service firm Helix Energy Solutions has secured a 39-well decommissioning contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico shelf with an unnamed client. The project, awarded to Helix's Louisiana-based subsidiary Helix Alliance, is expected to start in mid-2023.

The scope of work includes the plug and abandonment of 39 wells, 15 pipelines, and seven structures. The value of the contract was not disclosed.

Helix Alliance plans to use the EPIC Hedron heavy lift derrick barge for structure removals, liftboats for plug and abandonment activities, the Triton Explorer dive support vessel for pipeline abandonments, and multiple Helix Alliance OSVs and several other Helix Alliance assets throughout the campaign.

The EPIC Hedron is a heavy lift derrick barge with a 1,763-ton capacity, a fully revolving crane and accommodations for 300 personnel, with solutions for heavy lift, decommissioning, construction and installation projects.

Owen Kratz, Helix’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are excited that Helix has been awarded this significant well and structure removal and decommissioning contract."

"This award demonstrates Helix’s position as the preeminent company for full-field decommissioning in the Gulf of Mexico shelf, along with our other services supporting the full life cycle of offshore fields, following the expansion of our industry-leading decommissioning services with our acquisition of Alliance last year.”



