Helix Inks Long-term Charter for Glomar Wave

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., announced its robotics division has entered into a three-year charter agreement with two years of options for the DP2 offshore support vessel Glomar Wave for work on a range of opportunities in both the offshore renewables and oil and gas sectors.

Helix Robotics Solutions' Glomar Wave, a DP2 66.4-meter multi-role vessel, is expected to operate across energy sectors supporting Helix clients in a variety of roles.

The purpose-built vessel, equipped with a 25Te crane, can be configured with one or two remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV) and Helix’s new in-house designed and custom-built IROV boulder and debris clearance tool.

The Glomar Wave is able to provide services such as site clearance (UXO identification and disposal/Boulder removal), subsea ROV asset inspection and pipeline/cable survey, accommodation SPS 60 (in combination with walk to work gangway system) and site survey, Helix said.