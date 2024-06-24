Hellenic Coast Guard Orders 11 Ambulance Boats

Viking Life-Saving Equipment won a new order for 11 ambulance boats from the Hellenic Coastguard.

The Viking Norsafe Munin S-1200 ambulance boats will be used to support emergency services and auxiliary healthcare in remote areas, including the islands of Thassos, Psara, Agios Efstratios, Fournoi, Kea, Lipsi, Kasos, North Evia, Zakynthos and Creta (Sfakia, and Ierapetra).

Manufactured in Greece, the Viking Norsafe Munin S-1200 is the largest boat currently offered by VIKING and is designed to operate safely up to Beaufort force 8 and at wave heights up to 4m. Made from specially reinforced synthetic materials and powered by twin marine diesel engines, these robust 11m-plus long boats reach speeds of over 40 knots and offer an operating range of above 300 nautical miles at full load and economical speed.

The contract, signed by Greek Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Christos Stylianides and John Georgiadis, General Manager, Viking Life-Saving Equipment in Greece, specifies 11 fast rescue boats, with superstructures modified to include a special weathertight door to allow trolley stretchers to enter their enclosed compartments.

Stylianides said "The enhancement of the health capabilities of the Coast Guard will contribute decisively to the sense of security and ultimately to the very well-being of our citizens and especially those who decide to reside and work in-island or in remote areas. They have exactly the same rights and claims that every citizen has."

The latest contract follows earlier Ministry orders for five Munin S-1200 boats to support emergency services in Sporades, Samothrace, the Saronic Gulf and the Ionian Islands and a separate order for three identical boats stationed in Naxos, Rhodes and Leros in the Aegean Sea.