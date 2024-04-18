Helm Operations and Spinergie Partner on Fleet Optimization

Maritime technology companies Helm Operations and Spinergie announced they are teaming up to create a fully integrated fleet optimization platform and centralized source of record keeping.

The partnership will integrate vessel management system data from Helm Operations' Helm CONNECT into Spinergie's Smart Fleet Management, including logbook entries, engine room readings, and other essential sources. When combined with Spinergie’s data streams, including AIS, GPS, custom GIS Maps, fuel sensors, and telematics, joint customers benefit from a holistic system of record reinforced by advanced analytics and data science, the partners said.

Nolan Barclay, CEO at Helm Operations, said, “We’re very excited to provide Helm CONNECT users with an integration that offers a centralized analytics platform focused on optimizing ship performance and reducing carbon emissions. Helm’s integration partners help enhance the user experience and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Spinergie."

Patrick Sanguily, Spinergie General Manager, Americas, said, “We are pleased with the value we’ve created together for our mutual clients. We’ve proven from multiple joint deployments that there’s significant benefit from integrating vessel operating systems with modern analytics capabilities. We’ve replaced many manual reporting processes and are providing decision support to operations and management staff on a daily basis. The team at Helm have been great to work with and we look forward to helping many more vessel operators with becoming digitally enabled organizations.”