Helsinki Shipyard Launches First Cruise Ship for Swan Hellenic

Finnish shipbuilder Helsinki Shipyard said it has launched the fist of three new luxury expedition cruise ships it is building for Swan Hellenic.

At the same time, the hull of the second ship, which already has a ship shape, was floated in the dry dock, while the production of the third vessel in the series started earlier this month.

The first of the ships under construction is scheduled to be handed over to its owner in Fall 2021, followed by the second in Spring 2022 and the third in Fall 2022, the shipbuilder said..

“The vessel, which has now been launched, is a forerunner in many respects. The ship’s ice class says its structure is top-notch and is guaranteed by Helsinki Shipyard’s solid experience in building ice class vessels. The ship is designed for top class cruising, with small amounts of passengers, giving a prestigious cruising experience for intelligent customers,” said Esko Karvonen, CEO, Helsinki Shipyard.

Preparations have been made for implementing battery technology, which would make it possible to operate silently. This allows the vessel to move, for example, in sensitive polar nature with minimal disturbances. The vessels are equipped with exhaust gas cleaning, advanced treatment system for wastewater and storage facilities for waste that are required for operating in sensitive polar areas.

The state of art infotainment system provides the cruise passengers with a personal experience and a possibility of sharing their experiences in real time. The ship facilities include open views designed to provide excellent opportunities to experience the nature surrounding the ship. Also on board is an expedition laboratory and library for studying marine life. The ships will also feature rubber boats and kayaks, plus a gym, spa and sauna, restaurant and club lounge, as well a pool deck with bar.