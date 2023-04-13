Hempel Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Denmark-based coatings manufacturer Hempel announced changes to its executive management team.

The company appointed Peter la Cour Gormsen as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Executive Vice President of Finance, and René Overgaard Jensen has been named Chief Transformation & Information Officer (CTIO) and Executive Vice President of Digital, Strategy & Transformation.

Peter la Cour Gormsenjoins Hempel on 1 June 2023 from the position of Group CFO at GN Store Nord A/S. Prior to joining GN, he worked for Novo Nordisk, Novozymes and Chr. Hansen. He also has international experience from working and living in the United States. Peter will take over from Lars Jønstrup Dollerup, who has decided to leave Hempel after five years with the company to pursue other opportunities.

“Peter will be a great addition to the Hempel Executive Group Management,” says Michael Hansen, Group President & CEO of Hempel A/S. “Peter brings invaluable global finance leadership experience and extensive knowledge of international management, finance, IT, and supply chain. We are excited to welcome Peter on board.”

“I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Lars for his many contributions to Hempel during the five years he has served as our CFO. He has been instrumental to the results delivered by Hempel and in particular the Finance & Digital function over the years. The function stands on a platform ready to support Hempel further on our exciting Double Impact journey. Now, the scope of the CFO role is changing and Lars has decided to pursue other opportunities. I wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” says Michael Hansen.

Furthermore, Hempel is announcing that it is bringing its transformation and digital capabilities together under a new executive position in the Executive Group Management, headed by René Overgaard Jensen, who is appointed Chief Transformation & Information Officer (CTIO) and Executive Vice President of Digital, Strategy & Transformation.

“We aim to double Hempel in a financially sustainable way and one of our levers to do so is harmonizing our ways of working to a much higher degree,” says Michael Hansen. “With this new executive function headed by René Overgaard Jensen, we will combine the capabilities that enable a coordinated and efficient transformation of our processes through standardization, automation and digitalization.”

René Overgaard Jensen joined Hempel in April 2021 and prior to today’s appointment, he served in the Executive Group Management as Head of Strategy & Transformation. He has extensive international transformation and strategy deployment experience through his previous work with PA Consulting and Maersk, where he, among other things, served as Head of Transformation and Process Excellence during a time of extensive and complex transformation.