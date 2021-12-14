Hempel Announces new Executive Group Management

With an aim of doubling its revenue to $3.4B by 2025, Hemple announced a reorganization in its executive ranks to fulfill the mission.

“I’m thrilled to announce today’s changes,” said Lars Petersson, Group President & CEO. “My new leadership team will lead a new way of working at Hempel - we have organised our business in an even more customer-focused structure, which will unleash potential and energy from the organization to deliver on our Double Impact strategy.”

Hempel’s commercial activities are now organised into key segments: Marine, led by Executive Vice President, Alexander Enström; Energy & Infrastructure, led by Executive Vice President, Michael Hansen; and Decorative, led by Executive Vice President, Joe Devitt.

Chief Operations Officer and Executive Vice President, Katarina Lindström, now heads up Technology & Operations; Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Lars Dollerup now oversees Finance & Digital; and Chief People & Culture Officer and Executive Vice President, Pernille Fritz Vilhelmsen is at the helm of People & Culture. Strategy & Transformation is also joining the EGM, headed up by Vice President, René Overgaard Jensen.

“A year into our Double Impact strategy and we’ve made great progress,” continues CEO, Lars Petersson. “We’re on track, but from hereon in, the mountain gets steeper and we have changed the way we work to enable us to grow at a faster rate, and ready ourselves for scaling up the business with future acquisitions.”

The Hempel executive team. Photo courtesy Hempel.