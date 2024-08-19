Hensoldt Contract to Supply Radar to German Navy Ships Extends

Hensoldt received a further order from Thales for the delivery of TRS-4D naval radars for the German Navy's F126 frigates. This brings the total order value to more than 200 million euros.

The initial order placed in 2022 comprised the delivery of TRS-4D naval radars for four Niedersachsen-class frigates (F126) and a radar segment for the test centre. Due to the expansion, two further F126 frigates will be equipped. The TRS-4D naval radar from HENSOLDT will be installed in its non-rotating version with four fixed antenna arrays. The integration of the radar on the ships and shore installations will be carried out by Thales in order to deliver an operational and combat system that meets German requirements. The previous delivery period will be extended as a result of the contract extension.

‘Our TRS-4D and its high-end components will be deployed on six German Navy ships in the future and offer the customer a high degree of commonality,’ said Markus Rothmaier, Head of Naval & Ground Radars at HENSOLDT. ‘We are already working on the radars for the four frigates on a daily basis and are delighted that the option for two more has been taken up.’

Launched in 2020, the F126 programme is the German Navy's latest frigate program. Following the contract extension, the F126 class will consist of six ships.