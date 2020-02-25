Høglund to Supply FGSS for Tallink

Norwegean global marine automation and system integration expert Høglund Marine Solutions (HMS) will supply Fuel Gas Supply Systems (FGSS) to Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) for Tallink Grupp’s newest LNG powered ferry, MySTAR.



Høglund will work with Finnish tank manufacturer West Welding to design and supply the systems that will handle LNG onboard MySTAR, constructed by Rauma Marine Constructions. MySTAR will sail on Tallink's Tallinn - Helsinki route.



The design and engineering of FGSS solutions is a key challenge for the future development of LNG powered shipping, particularly for passenger vessels. The process must take into account complex safety concerns stemming from impacts on the engine cooling system, hazardous area management, and ventilation systems.



Høglund will bring their years of experience in gas control and automation solutions to this project. Høglund’s FGSS solutions are integrated with the ship’s IAS (Integrated Automation System) which enables better access to data in the system for playback, analysis and optimization. It also allows better integration between onboard systems such as alarms, emergency shutdown and power management.



Børge Nogva, CEO of Høglund Marine Solutions said: “I’m very happy Høglund has been chosen to be the supplier of the FGSS for Tallink Grupp’s newest LNG fueled vessel MySTAR. It’s great to see the cruise and ferry operators continue to realize the potential of LNG as a viable fuel option, and we are thrilled to be working with our partners across Scandinavia and the Baltics on this new project.”



Jyrki Heinimaa, President and CEO at Rauma Marine Construction said: “RMC is happy to include the FGSS by Høglund to its newbuilding NB6003 with the trust that Høglund will provide a sophisticated and reliable solution in time to our dear customer for its newest shuttle ferry MySTAR”.



Following on from Tallink’s latest vessel, Megastar, the new shuttle ferry MyStar will be dual fuel operated with an overall length of 212m and a passenger capacity of 2,800. Delivery is scheduled for January 2022 and production will start during spring 2020.



Tallink Grupp is a provider of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 14 vessels and operates seven ferry routes under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line.