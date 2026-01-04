HHI-EMD Runs Four-Stroke on Ethanol at Full Load

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, Engine & Machinery (HHI-EMD) has successfully verified that its HiMSEN engine can operate stably on ethanol fuel.

The company conducted the tests on its 4-stroke methanol dual-fuel engine platform (H32DF-LM) and confirmed that stable operation at all load points is possible. The test focused on verifying startability, combustion stability, power output stability, and exhaust gas characteristics under fuel property differences, while maintaining the existing methanol engine hardware as much as possible.

Ethanol, like methanol, can be handled as a liquid at atmospheric conditions and can be produced from bio-based sources, making it a promising alternative fuel with significant carbon reduction potential. It is also attracting growing interest from shipowners and the shipbuilding industry as a fuel that can respond to regional methanol supply conditions and price volatility.



