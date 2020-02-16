HHLA Meets Targets

German logistics and transportation company Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) said that it has achieved targets for the year as the revenue and operating result (EBIT) increase with moderate increase in container throughput and significant rise in transport volume.



The Group revenue increased by 6.8 percent to € 1.38 billion in the 2019 financial year (previous year: € 1.29 billion). The Group’s operating result (EBIT) of € 222 million (previous year: € 204 million) grew by 8.8 percent.



The listed Port Logistics subgroup said that In total, 7.6 million standard containers (TEU) were handled at HHLA’s container terminals in the 2019 financial year. This is 3.3 percent more than in the previous year (7.3 million TEU).



Container throughput at the three container terminals in Hamburg slightly exceeded the high level achieved the previous year, while throughput at the international HHLA container terminals in Odessa (Ukraine) and Tallinn (Estonia) was significantly above the previous year’s level.



It should be noted that the figures for the previous year are only partly comparable as the container terminal in Tallinn was first integrated into the HHLA consolidated group at the end of the second quarter of 2018.



With a transport volume of 1.57 million TEU (previous year: 1.48 million TEU), HHLA’s Intermodal activities exceeded the previous year’s strong results by 5.7 percent. This result was driven by both rail and road transport.