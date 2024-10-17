Marine Link
Friday, October 18, 2024
SUBSCRIBE

High Frequency Tracking System Developed for Workboat Fleets

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 17, 2024

Source: Nebo Global

Source: Nebo Global

Nebo Global is launching its NeboFleet tracking solution for workboat fleets at the International Workboat Show, November 12, 2024.

Already in operation with selected businesses in the United States and Australia, NeboFleet provides fleet managers and operational staff with a clear view of fleet and vessel status and an accurate track of where each vessel has been.

Nebo Fleet is accessed via a secure online portal and app, with a self-contained, waterproof GPS tracker installed on each vessel. Nebos provide a managed service, including secure data transmission from each vessel and rapid support.

Stephen Winter, Nebo Global’s founder and Technical Director said: “Nebo Fleet has been live with a number of our key clients for over 18 months, and all report significant improvements across their operations. With both wired and battery-powered devices, installation on old and new vessels is easy, and results are instantaneous.

“We’re super-keen to demonstrate how quickly NeboFleet adds value, particularly by integrating with client’s existing systems. Inserting arrival and departure times and passing mile markers on river systems are simple examples of automation and integration that save time and improve the accuracy of vessel logs.”

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Why Compulsory Pilotage Is So Effective
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

SMM 2024 New Tech Review

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week