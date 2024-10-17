High Frequency Tracking System Developed for Workboat Fleets

Nebo Global is launching its NeboFleet tracking solution for workboat fleets at the International Workboat Show, November 12, 2024.

Already in operation with selected businesses in the United States and Australia, NeboFleet provides fleet managers and operational staff with a clear view of fleet and vessel status and an accurate track of where each vessel has been.

Nebo Fleet is accessed via a secure online portal and app, with a self-contained, waterproof GPS tracker installed on each vessel. Nebos provide a managed service, including secure data transmission from each vessel and rapid support.

Stephen Winter, Nebo Global’s founder and Technical Director said: “Nebo Fleet has been live with a number of our key clients for over 18 months, and all report significant improvements across their operations. With both wired and battery-powered devices, installation on old and new vessels is easy, and results are instantaneous.

“We’re super-keen to demonstrate how quickly NeboFleet adds value, particularly by integrating with client’s existing systems. Inserting arrival and departure times and passing mile markers on river systems are simple examples of automation and integration that save time and improve the accuracy of vessel logs.”



