Nordic Takes Deliver of MacGregor’s New Electric Heavy Lift Crane

MacGregor has delivered its new type of SWL 250t electric heavy lift cranes to Nordic from Huanghai Shipbuilding.

The next-generation heavy lift crane combines MacGregor and NMF’s experience in the heavy lift industry.

The crane is designed to enhance operational efficiency while significantly reducing emissions, energy consumption, and maintenance costs.

It will be installed on the vessel Amy, set to play a key role in a project cargo market.

By leveraging MacGregor’s advanced electric drive technology, the crane eliminates hydraulic oil usage, improving environmental performance and ensuring compliance with stricter industry regulations.

"We are pleased to receive MacGregor’s electric heavy lift crane, which aligns with our commitment to improving efficiency and reducing our environmental impact. This innovative technology will help us optimize cargo handling operations while contributing to our sustainability goals,” said Soeren Hoessermann, Managing Director at Nordic Hamburg Shipmanagement (HK).

The delivery of this electric heavy lift crane reinforces MacGregor’s leadership in sustainable maritime solutions, supporting customers decarbonization targets without compromising performance.