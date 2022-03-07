High Tien Offshore, Jong Shyn Shipbuilding to Build Taiwanese CTVs

High Tien Offshore (HTO) signed a Letter of Intent with Jong Shyn Shipbuilding (JSS) to build Taiwanese Crew Transfer Vessels (CTV) in JSS' shipyard for use in the Taiwanese offshore wind farm industry, supporting developers’ bidding for the offshore windfarms of zonal development in Round 3.

The CTVs, when built, will be suitable to operate in the harsh weather and sea conditions in the Taiwanese offshore wind farm areas, and are in step with the Taiwanese government's promotion of local supply chain support for the offshore wind farm industry.

“JSS is a reputable and large shipbuilding group specializing in building specialized vessels, ranging from high qualitative and efficient work vessels to coast guard vessels, and is the role model in Taiwan’s shipbuilding industry," said TSENG Kuo-Cheng, Chairman High Tien Offshore. "Through such joint efforts between HTO and JSS, we exhibit our strong echos and actions in supporting government’s localization policy.”

“We believe we can provide the best solution for this project, based on the shipbuilding and design experience of our company in the past decades," said HAN Yu-Lin, President Jong Shyn Shipbuilding. "In addition, JSS will take the chances of offshore wind power and cable laying vessel projects, et cetera, to obtain and accumulate relevant experience to build customized offshore supporting vessels which can be deployed in Taiwan area. We believe that JSS can contribute more resources and strength to the offshore wind farm industry in Taiwan in the future.”