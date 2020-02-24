High-pressure SCR System Seals Class Approval

MAKITA Corporation and MAN Energy Solutions have announced that the first ever PBST-branded and -built cluster-3 SCR-HP system has passed its ClassNK approval test at the MAKITA works in Japan.

The most compact of its type in the market, the SCR system is one of four – originally ordered in 2018 and 2019 – for vessels featuring MAN B&W two-stroke engines with two now delivered and the others currently en route to customers. An MAN B&W 6S46ME-B8.5 engine will power each vessel, with the SCR-HP system making each vessel Tier III-compatible. The first engine was ordered by Kanax Corporation and installed in a

newly developed 39,000-dwt bulk carrier built at Shin Kurushima Toyohashi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

PBST’s Ralph Klaunig – Vice President of Sales & License Turbochargers & Exhaust Gas Treatment – and MAN Energy Solutions’ Daniel Struckmeier – Head of Exhaust After-treatment – attended the class test in Japan at the invitation of Yu Makita, President at Makita Corporation.

SCR-HP cluster 3 mounted on the engine during engine shop test (Photo: PBST)