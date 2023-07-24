HII Awarded Contract for Aircraft Carrier Maintenance

HII announced Monday that its Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Navy to support maintenance of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers in San Diego. The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ), cost-plus incentive and award contract has a potential value of $528.4 million over five years, if all options are exercised.

The contract covers maintenance, repair and modernization efforts for Nimitz- and Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers home-ported in and visiting the San Diego area. It will support emergent work, continuous maintenance availabilities, as well as Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) scheduled availabilities.

“We are honored to continue our longstanding tradition of providing world-class service to our U.S. Navy aircraft carriers in San Diego,” said Thomasina Wright, NNS vice president of fleet support programs. “For more than two decades, we’ve earned the Navy’s trust to carry out this important task, and we look forward to continuing that legacy with the highest quality, on-time and on-budget work.”

NNS is the nation’s sole designer, builder and refueler of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.