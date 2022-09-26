HII Names Borkey Chief Technology Officer

Defense and technologies company HII announced on Monday that Todd Borkey has been promoted to executive vice president and chief technology officer, effective immediately and reporting directly to HII President and CEO Chris Kastner.

The move comes during a time of technological advancement for HII and expands the scope of responsibilities for Borkey, who has served as chief technology officer of HII’s Mission Technologies division since 2021. In his new role, Borkey will oversee the company’s technology strategy, including research and development, to enhance HII’s existing products and services and to develop new capabilities to drive market growth.

“Todd has demonstrated true leadership in developing synergies between HII’s technologies and platforms, enhancing speed-to-mission for our customers and supporting our growth,” Kastner said. “This new role expands HII’s opportunities for impact on behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders alike.”

“HII is a leader at transitioning new technology into the Defense Department mission,” Borkey said. “In addition to being the nation’s trusted producer of complex warships, we manage over $1 billion of research, development, test and evaluation work annually. We are ready to support the coming decade with market leading positions in live, virtual, constructive simulation and training; artificial intelligence and machine learning; big data, C5ISR; cyber and electronic warfare; autonomy; and nuclear services. These technologies will change the speed of warfare and we are working hard to insure that our military holds the advantage with them.”

Prior to joining HII, Borkey served as chief technology officer at Alion Science and Technology, Thales Defense and Security, and DRS Defense Solutions where he was responsible for the technical roadmap and program operations to a wide range of products, including RF communications, C5ISR solutions, remote sensors, radars, sonars, and cyber/electronic warfare products. Earlier in his career, Borkey performed a range of engineering and management assignments within Northrop Grumman and AT&T Bell Labs. He has a master’s degree in engineering management from Stevens Institute of Technology and an undergraduate degree in applied mathematics.