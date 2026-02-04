HII Newport News Shipbuilding Completes Builder’s Sea Trials of John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

HII announced that its Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division has successfully completed builder’s sea trials of John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), the second Gerald R. Ford-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

Kennedy returned to NNS after testing important ship systems and components at sea for the first time.

The sea trials brought together NNS shipbuilders, John F. Kennedy sailors and Navy personnel to execute the testing and demonstrate ship operations.

CVN 79 continues the legacy of highly capable nuclear-powered aircraft carrier platforms. Ford-class enhancements incorporated into the design support increased operational efficiency and reduced manning requirements. The Ford class also features a new nuclear power plant, and increased electrical power-generation capacity.