HII Teams with GrayMatter Robotics to Integrate AI into Shipbuilding

HII and GrayMatter Robotics (GMR) have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the integration of GMR’s Physical AI into shipbuilding operations that could accelerate throughput.

This will include bringing autonomous surface preparation, coating, and inspection technologies into shipbuilding.

Eric Chewning, HII’s executive vice president of maritime systems and corporate strategy, said: “We are in the midst of an American shipbuilding renaissance and we are extremely excited to partner with GrayMatter Robotics to explore incorporating their state-of-the-art physical AI models into our shipbuilding operations.

“Our shipbuilding throughput was up 14% in 2025 and we are looking for an additional 15% increase in 2026. By working with new partners like GMR we can further augment our workforce and speed up U.S. Navy shipbuilding production. I look forward to jointly developing autonomous AI-based manufacturing solutions and integrating them into our High-Yield Production Robotics (HYPR) initiative that leverages physical AI technologies to our shipbuilding processes. Navigating this transformational partnership has the potential to increase our throughput efficiency without sacrificing quality.”

HII and GrayMatter Robotics will work to identify and potentially pursue future opportunities in four areas that include autonomous shipbuilding capability development, integration of GMR technologies with other shipbuilding technology initiatives, workforce training to extend automation, and acceleration and scaling of unmanned system production.

Together with other innovative shipbuilding technologies, GMR would augment the shipbuilding workforce, automate structural production, and accelerate throughput to advance national security objectives.

Currently, HII shipbuilders are combining advanced digital tools, modernized facilities and time‑honored craftsmanship to build the Navy’s most complex ships. While welding automation and other AI technologies continue to advance, much of the work remains hands‑on and highly skilled, with tasks such as sandblasting, grinding, and coating that must follow strict adherence to requirements.

AI‑driven technologies offer promising opportunities to support these critical processes by reducing repetitive work and improving consistency to help accelerate delivery timelines and meet the U.S. Navy’s growing demand.



