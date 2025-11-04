HII Welcomes UK’s Westley Group as Strategic Supplier

At the Indo Pacific International Maritime Exposition in Sydney, HII announced the addition of Westley Group, a leading United Kingdom-based manufacturer of high-integrity metal castings, as a strategic supplier supporting the U.S. Navy’s submarine industrial base.

This milestone marks another step forward in advancing allied defense collaboration under the AUKUS trilateral partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Westley Group is now approved by HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division, builder of nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers for the U.S. Navy, to deliver critical castings for U.S. Navy platforms.