HIMC23: Port Houston to Host Maritime Conference

Leveraging its position as a Top 5 Container Port in the U.S., Port Houston will host its 2nd annual Houston International Maritime Conference (HIMC23) on October 30 – November 1, 2023. The conference will tackle broad maritime industry challenges and opportunities that will shape the entire global supply chain, with specific focus on Port Houston’s commitment to investment, growth and readiness for the future.

“HIMC23 is designed to not only illustrate how Port Houston is in growth mode, but to also create an environment that encourages discussion and collaboration on the most significant topics that affect us all,” said Roger Guenther, Executive Director at Port Houston. “This is an industry that requires we all learn, build and grow together if we truly want a supply chain and intermodal infrastructure that can weather any storms the future has in store for us.”

For more than a century, Port Houston has served as a strategic leader for the Houston Ship Channel and has played an essential part in the region’s global commerce. It owns, manages, and maintains eight public facilities along the 52-mile Houston Ship Channel, including the region's largest breakbulk facility and two of the country's most efficient container terminals. In fact, it is investing in capital improvements to its facilities to accommodate future demand, with $1.4 billion in landside infrastructure investments planned over the next five years.

Moreover, Port Houston had its busiest year yet in 2022, with its container annual volume up 14%, reaching just shy of 4 million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), at 3,976,718 TEUs. This is nearly double the volume posted six years earlier in 2016. Total tonnage was up 16% for the year.