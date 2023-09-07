HiNAS Control for Safer and Greener Maritime Voyages

DNV has granted a design verification report (DVR) for the AI-based autonomous navigation system "HiNAS Control".

This system was a joint project between Avikus, a navigation specialist, and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. Following the evaluation, the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR) has also given an Approval in Principle (AiP) for this system.



The "HiNAS Control" system employs artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) to integrate data from different navigation tools. This advanced technology enables ships to autonomously avoid collisions while maintaining optimal routes and speeds. By assisting navigators, it reduces fatigue and contributes to safer voyages, better fuel efficiency, and fewer maritime accidents and emissions.

DNV Maritime's CEO Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen stated: "Safety is at the core of what a Ship Classification society shall support the maritime industry, and we are happy to have contributed with our competence and expertise to complete this design assessment of HD Hyundai’s and Avikus’ system. Leveraging advanced new technologies to give seafarers and the maritime industry new tools to further improve their safety and environmental performance is key for the future of the maritime industry. We are looking forward to continuing the cooperation towards common use of such systems on vessels sailing the high seas."

Alfonso Castillero, CEO of the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR), said:"As a leader in innovation, we at the Liberian Registry are very proud to have taken a significant role with our partners to advance the design verification for this cutting-edge technology. We know HiNAS Control will play a significant role in the safety, efficiency and the future of the global shipping industry.”

In evaluating these new innovations, DNV utilized its class guideline for autonomous ships (DNV-CG-0264), based on risk assessments and relevant standards.

