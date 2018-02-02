BTC100 History — May 1917

Related News
BIMCO Unveils New Contract Editing Solution
BIMCO has launched SmartCon, a new solution for editing contracts that is designed to make contractual work easier and more secure.
WISTA Singapore Launches Asia Conference
Women leaders from all over the world will gather in Singapore to attend the forthcoming WISTA Singapore Asia Conference taking place on May 10, 2018.
ABS Excels in Marine Safety Standard
ABS announced it had zero work-related lost time incidents during 2017. The corresponding Lost Time Incident Rate (LTIR)…
Philippines' Duterte Green Lights China's Sea Research
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte personally made a decision to let China conduct scientific research off the Philippines’ Pacific coast…
Irish Wave Buoy to Be Deployed at US Navy Test Site
Despite some 7,000 miles separating Ireland and Hawaii, the two islands have a lot in common. The islands’ peoples have always…
Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia sign MOU for Joint Hydrographic Survey
To demonstrate multilateral cooperation between littoral states and stakeholders to improve navigational safety in the Straits…
Hyundai Samho Heavy Bags USD 200mln Order for LNG Carrier
South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) has won a $ 200 million contract for the construction of a 174…
Shell Makes Big Deepwater Oil Discovery in Gulf of Mexico
Oil major Royal Dutch Shell said its U.S. unit had made one of its biggest oil discoveries in the past decade in the Whale deepwater well in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
Electric & Hybrid Drives Are Gaining Steam on the Waterfront
Demand for electric mobility is sweeping across the globe, and it’s rapidly gaining traction in the marine industry. The…
Riverboat Touring: Status Quo or Ready to Grow?
If you want to book a plush river cruise vacation in America’s heartland – say on the Mississippi or Ohio Rivers – you can do it.
CSSC: New Service Agreement for WinGD Engines
CSSC Marine Service (CMS) formally launched its global service product lifecycle support and aftersales service with an emphasis…
