History: Japan’s First Containership Recognized by JASNAOE

Hakone Maru, a container carrier formerly owned and operated by NYK, has been recognized by the Japan Society of Naval Architects and Ocean Engineers (JASNAOE) as "Japan's first new container carrier that realized efficient maritime transportation."

This honor is given to vessels that have historical, academic, and technical value, promote public understanding, and are seen as symbols of cultural heritage for future generations. Another NYK vessel, Hikawa Maru, a historic ocean liner permanently berthed as a museum ship in Yokohama, was certified in 2018.

Hakone Maru, Japan's first containership, was completed at the Kobe shipyard of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in August 1968. Through advances in the ship’s hull form, main engine, and propeller, the vessel was able to realize a significant improvement in the efficiency of maritime transportation, with an enhanced speed that shortened the trans-Pacific route round trip from 80 days to about 30 days.