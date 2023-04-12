HMM Halves Carbon Emissions Over Last Decade

Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM) has reduced carbon emissions to less than half of 2010 levels.

According to HMM, the CO2 emissions generated when transporting 1TEU of container for 1 kilometer decreased from 68.7g in 2010 to 29.05g in 2021, representing a reduction of 57.7% over the last decade.

This has been achieved amid a more than two-fold increase in fleet capacity, from 337,407 TEU to 755,209 TEU, over the same period.

HMM attributes its success to its efforts to constantly upgrade its fleet with energy-efficient mega-vessels. It also used premium antifouling paint and modified the bulbous bow's shape to lessen the hull surface's frictional resistance.

Additionally, HMM has improved its operational efficiency by optimizing service routes, speeds, and cargo stowage. HMM formed a dedicated Task Force in 2015 for effective energy efficiency management and opened a Fleet Control Center in 2020. The Center analyzes real-time data about vessel operations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

HMM has committed to reaching net-zero carbon emissions across its fleet by 2050. Last February, it signed newbuilding contracts for nine 9,000 TEU methanol-fueled containerships. In March, HMM was selected as the best-performing carrier, achieving the lowest carbon emission between Far East Asia and the U.S. West Coast in Q4 2022, based on the Carbon Emissions Index (CEI) published quarterly by Xeneta.



